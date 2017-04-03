Amuse highlights 10 S.C. artists to watch including three from Charleston

click to enlarge
-
Charlestonian Fletcher Williams is one of the "10 South Carolina Artists You Need to Know"
Digital magazine Amuse,
a branch of Vice
published by i-D, has named
"10 South Carolina Artists You Need to Know." Of the 10, three reside locally: Fletcher Williams III
, Mary Edna Fraser
, and Jonathan Green
.
Fraser and Green have long been staples of the Lowcountry art scene, and Williams, who grew up in North Charleston, has been making a name for himself ever since graduating from the Cooper Union School of Art in Manhattan and moving back home in 2013.
The Amuse
article describes the 10 artists — including Cece Stucker
, Michaela Pilar Brown
, Joe Kendrick
, Jim Arendt
, Charmaine Bee, Kirkland Smith
, James Busby
, and David Detrich
in addition to Fraser, Williams, and Green — as members of the "Deep South's defiant new art scene."
To witness the work coming out of this scene, visit Williams's new solo show, City Block,
at the North Charleston's 2017 Arts festival. It will be held at the Historic Reynolds Ave. Fire Station April 28-June 3.