CofC professor nominated for prestigious Bram Stoker Award

click to enlarge Jonathan Boncek

Scott Poole has been fascinated with Lovecraft for two decades now

click to enlarge Provided

Charleston’s very own W. Scott Poole has been nominated for the highest prize in horror and fantasy writing.Last year, the College of Charleston professor released , a complex analysis of life and legacy of the author behind such short stories as “The Call of Cthulhu” and “The Shadow Over Innsmouth.” Poole’s book is now in the running for the Bram Stoker Award for Superior Achievement in Non-Fiction.“Named in honor of the author of the seminal horror novel, the Bram Stoker Awards are presented annually for superior writing in eleven categories including traditional fiction of various lengths, poetry, screenplays and non-fiction. Previous winners include Stephen King, J.K. Rowling, George R. R. Martin, Joyce Carol Oates, and Neil Gaiman,” according to a statement from award presenters the Horror Writers Association.This year’s awards will be presented during the second annual StokerCon aboard the Queen Mary in Long Beach, Cali., on April 29.