Broadway hit 'Hamilton' will stop at Greenville's Peace Center
This calls for a road trip
by Connelly Hardaway
on Fri, Feb 24, 2017 at 10:58 AM
You've heard of Hamilton
. We know you have. The Broadway hit was more than just a successful musical — it became a political statement in the wake of this past year's presidential election (check here
for a reminder of the speech directed at VP Pence at the end of one performance). The story of founding father Alexander Hamilton, the sold-out-for-months show blends hip-hop, jazz, rap, and R&B, with a pretty hot soundtrack
.
According to The State
, Hamilton
hits South Carolina stages — Greenville's Peace Center, to be exact — during its 2018-19 touring season. The season will be announced on March 28. If you're up for a day trip, you can learn more about the show here.
