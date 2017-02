Broadway hit 'Hamilton' will stop at Greenville's Peace Center

click to enlarge Provided

You've heard of. We know you have. The Broadway hit was more than just a successful musical — it became a political statement in the wake of this past year's presidential election ( check here for a reminder of the speech directed at VP Pence at the end of one performance). The story of founding father Alexander Hamilton, the sold-out-for-months show blends hip-hop, jazz, rap, and R&B, with a pretty hot soundtrack According to The State hits South Carolina stages — Greenville's Peace Center, to be exact — during its 2018-19 touring season. The season will be announced on March 28. If you're up for a day trip, you can learn more about the show here.