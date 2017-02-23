The CSO's Masterworks Series continues with Beethoven's Pastoral Symphony

click to enlarge
Yuriy Bekker on violin.
The Charleston Symphony Orchestra's Masterworks Series continues on Fri. March 3 and Sat. March 4 at 7:30 p.m. with Beethoven's Pastoral, performed at the Gaillard Center. The performance, led by music director Ken Lam, will include John Adams' The Chairman Dances: Foxtrot for Orchestra
; Tchaikovsky's concerto for violin in D major, which features concertmaster Yuriy Bekker; and, of course, Beethoven's Pastoral Symphony. The Pastoral Symphony, written near the end of Beethoven's career, is meant to convey the sense of contentment the composer felt in the countryside.
Tickets range from $12.50-$98 and you can find them here.
You can look forward to the next Masterworks performance, A Sea Symphony, on March 17 & 18.