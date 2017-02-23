Purple Buffalo hosts Planned Parenthood fundraiser this Saturday

click to enlarge
CofC art major Leigh Sabisch is no stranger to curating local talents. At the end of 2016, Sabisch hosted several "The Waiting Room" pop-ups
in her own apartment. The goal of the pop-ups was to display pieces of art that had been stuffed into corners and closets, so that young artists could hear feedback about the work they had abandoned or set aside.
This Saturday at Purple Buffalo, from 7 to 11 p.m., a gathering of artists including Rayne MacPhee, Allison Koch, Liz Platanis, Emma Dingler, Nic Jenkins, and Connor Clinch present designs, carved onto linoleum blocks, with themes of feminism and reproductive rights. Attendees choose a design and Sabisch inks a block and creates a fresh print right on the spot (Sabisch says she can print on various mediums, including fabric.) You donate however much you think the print is worth (it could be $1 or $100, but you have to donate something) and all proceeds go straight to Planned Parenthood South Atlantic.
Drink some brews, mingle with the creative community, and walk away with a bad ass piece of art, all for a good cause.