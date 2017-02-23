Thursday, February 23, 2017

Purple Buffalo hosts Planned Parenthood fundraiser this Saturday

Print party

Posted by Mary Scott Hardaway on Thu, Feb 23, 2017 at 10:09 AM

click to enlarge LEIGH SABISCH
  • Leigh Sabisch
CofC art major Leigh Sabisch is no stranger to curating local talents. At the end of 2016, Sabisch hosted several "The Waiting Room" pop-ups in her own apartment. The goal of the pop-ups was to display pieces of art that had been stuffed into corners and closets, so that young artists could hear feedback about the work they had abandoned or set aside.

This Saturday at Purple Buffalo, from 7 to 11 p.m.,  a gathering of artists including Rayne MacPhee, Allison Koch, Liz Platanis, Emma Dingler, Nic Jenkins, and Connor Clinch present designs, carved onto linoleum blocks, with themes of feminism and reproductive rights. Attendees choose a design and Sabisch inks a block and creates a fresh print right on the spot (Sabisch says she can print on various mediums, including fabric.) You donate however much you think the print is worth (it could be $1 or $100, but you have to donate something) and all proceeds go straight to Planned Parenthood South Atlantic. Drink some brews, mingle with the creative community, and walk away with a bad ass piece of art, all for a good cause.

