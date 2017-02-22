The Gibbes screens twig artist's 'Bending Sticks' next Wed. March 1

click to enlarge Provided

Environmental artist Patrick Dougherty heads to the Gibbes Museum of Art this March to install one of his massive twig sculptures. The opening reception for the installation is Fri. March 24, but you can get a sneak peek of what to expect next Wed. March 1 with the screening of the documentary,The screening is at 6 p.m. and comes with museum admission (and is free to museum members).Dougherty — who won the Gibbes-sponsored 1858 Prize for Contemporary Southern Art in 2011 — has been creating stick sculptures for 30 years now, using locally gathered saplings at each site-specific installation. The hour-long documentary follows Dougherty and his collaborators during a year of what they call, "stickwork." Check out a preview below.