Wednesday, February 22, 2017
Submissions to South of Broadway's PlayFest 2017 due March 17
Short and sweet
Posted
by Connelly Hardaway
on Wed, Feb 22, 2017 at 11:59 AM
click to enlarge
-
Provided
-
A scene from a former SOB 10-minute play.
This May, South of Broadway Theatre Company (SOBTC) hosts their annual PlayFest, a showcase of 10-minute plays. Needless to say these productions are simply produced, with limited set pieces and props. Audiences can catch the same program on Fri. May 5 and Sat. May 6 at 7:30 p.m.
Before then, though, SOBTC needs play submissions. If you're interested in submitting a 10-minute play, email danlyerin@yahoo.com, limiting plays to either 10 minutes or seven pages. The submissions are blind, so make sure you leave your name off of the play. And if you are interested in acting in or directing a 10 minute play, email kristen@southofbroadway.com. Learn more here.
Tags: South of Broadway, PlayFest, 10-minute play, Image