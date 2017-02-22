Drayton Hall hosts information session about its new visitor center tonight at Charleston Museum

click to enlarge
Drayton Hall is a National Trust Historic site, an icon of American identity and antebellum history, and the oldest unrestored plantation house in America that is still open to the public. The Drayton Hall Preservation Trust recently announced the public phase of their campaign, Drayton Hall Reimagined, an initiative to construct new facilities to aid in displaying artifacts to visitors and enhance visitors' experiences at the site.
More info on Drayton Hall’s campaign, and what will be included in the new visitor’s center will be examined with tonight's event “The Future of Drayton Hall: An Insider Conversation” from 5:30-7 p.m. at the Charleston Museum. The event will provide opportunities to converse with CEO Carter Hudgins, along with the architects and project managers, in order to inform the public about the goals and progress of the campaign. This event is free but pre-registration is required.
Fundraising for construction of the facilities is already underway; the trust has raised $4 million of their $6 million goal and they've already broken ground on the new facilities, with hopes to open in spring of 2018. Construction will include a visitor complex and welcome center, with an interactive orientation hall, the purpose of which is enhancing the experiences and education of visitors, and giving them an opportunity to finally display priceless artifacts and objects with exhibition galleries.

A rendering of the new Drayton Hall visitor center.
Drayton Hall will be open through all construction of the new building, and will continue to provide educational and historical tours and programs, including exploration of the plantation house and informations sessions on the oldest documented African-American cemetery located on the premises.