UNED!TED presents: A week in the Holy City with the Bachstars and Friends next month

click to enlarge Provided

Prepare yourself for a tour that will revive music from the past and perform it like you’ve never heard before. This March UNED!TED, a nonprofit that integrates the arts and communities through collaborative concerts, presents Beatles, Bach and Beer. Bachstars Hazel Ketchum, John Holenko, Jonathan Gray, Tom Morley, and Laura Ball are back with a whirlwind of different musical and family fun events.The festivities begin March 15 with a kickoff concert at the Unitarian Church. This seated concert (tickets are $10-$25) has the Bachstars and friends performing alternative arrangements of Beatles tunes. In some cases, the musicians even use alternative instruments like the lute, organ, and grand piano in addition to the electric instruments. Ball, UNED!TED's creative director and founder, says, “When you think about it, the mash-up of classical and rock music is — if it’s not too cheesy to say — truly classic rock.”The following night, Thurs. March 16, the Bachstars will team up with the Hungry Monks for a free gig at the Pour House. “This concert will be predominately Beatles themed,” says Ball. Guests can look forward to beer specials, along with the talents of the Hungry Monks, who are well versed in the musical genius of Grateful Dead and Led Zeppelin.After a night in the sky with diamonds, Beatles, Bach and Beer will transition to a night of Irish dancing. A night of contra dance (tickets are $8) will be held at the Advent Church in North Charleston and is open to everyone. Earlier in the day, the Bachstars host a St. Pat’s concert exclusively for the students of the Cooper School as part of Unedited’s dedication to educational outreach.The eclectic tour’s finale weekend begins with a never-before-seen all request hour with the Bachstars, (the event is also BYOBeverage.) Audiences get the chance to request their favorite rock or Bach songs and try to stump the performers. Finally, Hazel Ketchum and Tom Morley will perform an Irish fiddle and guitar duo ($5/students, $10/general) on March 19, bringing the tour to a close on a classical note.UNED!TED purposefully included a wide variety of events to ensure that there would be something for everyone. Ball says, “Some concerts charge a small fee while others are free of charge. We have events that cater to people who enjoy sit-down concerts and others for those who like more high-energy concerts. When creating the tour, we explored different ways of engaging with different parts of the Charleston community.”