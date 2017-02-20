Sign up now for this Friday's Creative Mornings Charleston talk on 'Moments'

-
Jonathan Boncek
-
Stanfield Gray
This Friday at 8 a.m. head to the Gaillard Center for Creative Mornings Charleston's (CMCHS) talk on the topic of Moments, featuring CEO and founder of DIG SOUTH, Stanfield Gray. The talk is, as always, free to attend — just make sure you sign up in time to snag a ticket. Those go live at 10 a.m. and you can find one here.
This Friday's CMCHS talk is a little special to us at City Paper
, since we're one of the event's sponsors. Besides, that, though, it's always a good time hearing a local entrepreneur/creative/maker/artist/all of the above share their story. Gray, as CMCHS describes him, "lives at the intersection of innovation and the New South, the place where culture and the digital economy intersect to produce startup offspring." The founder of DIG SOUTH, Gray seeks to match global brands with fast-growth startups. Learn more about DIG SOUTH, held in Charleston April 25-27, here.