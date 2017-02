Revelry Brewing hosts Happy Mediums: A Gathering of Makers next month

click to enlarge Shelby Del Vecchio

Revelry's taproom and bottles feature Chris Kemp's artwork

Do frothy brews tend to get your creative juices flowing? Same. Head to Revelry Brewing Sun. March 19, from noon to 10 p.m. to hang with local creatives and makers — there will be designers, painters, wood-workers, and even surfboard shapers showing off their work. Musical talents from Raleigh (Lonnie Walker), the Outer Banks (DJ Al Key), and Charleston (The JTR Trio) take the stage to entertain sud-sippers all afternoon.