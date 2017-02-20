Monday, February 20, 2017
Revelry Brewing hosts Happy Mediums: A Gathering of Makers next month
Creativity's brewing
by Mary Scott Hardaway
on Mon, Feb 20, 2017 at 3:33 PM
Shelby Del Vecchio
Revelry's taproom and bottles feature Chris Kemp's artwork
Do frothy brews tend to get your creative juices flowing? Same. Head to Revelry Brewing
Sun. March 19, from noon to 10 p.m. to hang with local creatives and makers — there will be designers, painters, wood-workers, and even surfboard shapers showing off their work. Musical talents from Raleigh (Lonnie Walker), the Outer Banks (DJ Al Key), and Charleston (The JTR Trio) take the stage to entertain sud-sippers all afternoon.
