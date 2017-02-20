Monday, February 20, 2017

Revelry Brewing hosts Happy Mediums: A Gathering of Makers next month

Creativity's brewing

Posted by Mary Scott Hardaway on Mon, Feb 20, 2017 at 3:33 PM

click to enlarge Revelry's taproom and bottles feature Chris Kemp's artwork - SHELBY DEL VECCHIO
  • Shelby Del Vecchio
  • Revelry's taproom and bottles feature Chris Kemp's artwork

Do frothy brews tend to get your creative juices flowing? Same. Head to Revelry Brewing Sun. March 19, from noon to 10 p.m. to hang with local creatives and makers — there will be designers, painters, wood-workers, and even surfboard shapers showing off their work. Musical talents from Raleigh (Lonnie Walker), the Outer Banks (DJ Al Key), and Charleston (The JTR Trio) take the stage to entertain sud-sippers all afternoon.

Tags: , , ,

Location

Related Stories

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2017, Charleston City Paper   RSS