Party vibes meet art at these upcoming events

We love when restaurants and bars incorporate visual arts into their events and two local spots, Bar Mash and Purple Buffalo are doing just that.
On Sun. Feb. 19 Bar Mash hosts the second iteration of The Get Down, a celebration of food, drinks, music, and dancing. But that's not all they're celebrating — this event will feature the creation of a one-off art magazine (in the vein of zines). The doors open at 6 p.m. and the cover is $10. Guests can enjoy food from Lewis Barbecue, beer from Revelry Brewing, along with cocktails made by Bar Mash and music from DJ Joel Tarpin and DJ Mummbls. A portion of proceeds from the event will benefit Planned Parenthood.
Hosted by The Belmont's head bartender Joey Goetz, the Get Down is a restaurant takeover series that evokes a nightclub vibe. Goetz plans on collaborating with local artists for future events so that each Get Down has a different magazine associated with it. Learn more here.
On Thurs. Feb. 23 The Purple Buffalo hosts Aesthetics 002: Live DJ and Art Showcase, which is kind of what it sounds like. Starting at 9 p.m. the music venue will feature five DJs spinning different genres along with live painters, vendors, and a live vocal performance.
Live painters include Jessica McMillan, Daisy Thrailkill, Megan Jessica, and Leslie Caneda. DJs include Diskull from Myrtle Beach, Your Allure from Asheville, and MIMR, Jerry Feels Good, and Internet Crush from Charleston. The cover for the evening is $5 and you can learn more here.