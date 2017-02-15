Wednesday, February 15, 2017

Middleton Place hosts talk on Ashley's Sack this Sat. Feb. 18

Gone but not forgotten

Posted by Connelly Hardaway on Wed, Feb 15, 2017 at 10:19 AM

click to enlarge The sack was found at a Tennessee flea market in 2007 - MIDDLETON PLACE FOUNDATION
  • Middleton Place Foundation
  • The sack was found at a Tennessee flea market in 2007
You may remember Ashley's Sack — a former slave's bag discovered at a 2007 Tennessee flea market — its history traced by Central Washington University Professor Mark Auslander. The bag featured an inscription, sewn in needlepoint in 1921 by Ruth Middleton, about Ruth's grandmother and great grandmother, Ashley and Rose, who were slaves.

We wrote about Ashley's Sack, owned by Middleton Place and on loan at the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture, last December. Now, Charlestonians have a chance to learn more about Lowcountry slave mother and daughter, Rose and Ashley, at a talk this Sat. Feb. 18 from 9 a.m.-noon at the pavilion at Middleton Place.

Auslander joins Jeff Neale, Middleton Place Foundation's director of interpretation, along with Carin Bloom, museum programs associate, in a conversation about meaningful objects in your own life and how they connect you to your family and your community.  Attendance is free but registration is required. Call (843) 556-6020 or email rohdgin@middletonplace.org to reserve your spot.

Tags: , , , ,

Related Events

  • Staff Pick
    Ashley’s Sack – Filled with My Love Always @ Middleton Place

    • Sat., Feb. 18, 9 a.m. Free

Related Stories

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2017, Charleston City Paper   RSS