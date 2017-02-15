Captain's Comic Expo heads to Omar Shrine Temple next weekend

click to enlarge
The ninth annual Captain's Comic Expo calls itself the
pop culture event in Charleston, and with guest appearances from the 501st Legion
, local authors Arylias Novas and Leah Rhyne, and a full day of cosplay, they may just be right.
On Sat. Feb. 25 from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and Sun. Feb. 26 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. head out to Omar Shrine Temple in Mt. P. for two days chock full of comic book lore, with tickets starting at $10. On Saturday guests can take part in Writing the Great Charleston Novel, a panel discussion with Novas and Rhyne, who will talk all about the process of writing a book. Later in the day you can partake in a live art auction, bidding on pieces created specially for the expo. All of the money raised is donated to the Lowcountry Orphan Relief fund
.
Sunday is cosplay day — the largest gathering of cosplayers in the Charleston area, divided into three contest categories because if you're dressing up, you better believe it's a competition. Whether you enter the all-ages, intermediate, or advanced contest categories, you win a prize no matter what, whether it be just a stroll across the stage or the grand prize for the most advanced costume.
There will be more artwork for sale on Sunday, again, with all proceeds going to the Lowcountry Orphan Relief fund. At 11 a.m. join Jeremy Whitley and Alex Smith as they discuss their work on Princeless
, an all-ages comic. The comic's description reads, "Still waiting for your prince to come? Tired of spending night after night locked in a secluded tower? Ready for your own adventure? So are we. Princeless
is the story of Princess Adrienne, one princess who's tired of waiting to be rescued."
The weekend's vendors include
3D Transformations, which can scan you in real time and create a 3D replication of you — yes, your very own self. There's also Fanboy Glass, which custom etched "geeky glassware;" Hooks & Toggles, a chainmaille artist; Richard's Comics, a Greenville institution; SquirrelKiss which creates horror-themed art; and much more.
Guests for the weekend
include Babs Tarr — who graced CP's cover
(in comic book form, of course) in April 2015; Chad Bowers, co-writer of the X-Men 92 miniseries, Proton Factories, a Charleston-based artist who created the CPMA awards
in 2015; Pat Quinn, the Associate Chair of Sequential Art at SCAD; Vernon Washington, a wildlife artist
whose secret love is comic book art; and many more.
Learn about all of the weekend's participants and buy your tickets here.