Lowcountry Local First launches art installations across the community

click to enlarge Mary Scott Hardaway

Look for art installations around town spelling out Love a Local; the letters are up through March 31

With all the recent controversy surrounding the issue of public art in Mt. Pleasant, it’s more than refreshing to see public art by local artists popping up around town today. Lowcountry Local First has launched it’s #LoveaLocal installation with 10 nine-foot letters — crafted by CofC sculpture studio manager Jordan Fowler — positioned across Johns Island, James Island, North Charleston, and downtown. Not surprisingly, the letters spell out “love a local.”

Today, we found a “C” and an “A” in the Kudu courtyard and on the sidewalk in front of Butcher & Bee, respectively. LLF’s Jordan Amaker says a full map delineating all the installation locations will be released March 1. Until then, they're staying mum to add an air of “mystery and scavenger hunting” to the project.



LLF has thus far been pretty successful in maintaining the mystery so far. This morning when we asked an employee at Butcher & Bee if she knew about any other installations (pointing at the letter outside of B&B) she didn’t realize that the creative ninjas at LLF had installed a huge “A” a few hundred feet from her building.



click to enlarge Mary Scott Hardaway

A letter "A" mural by Arianne King Comer in front of Butcher and Bee



The installation celebrates both LLF’s 10 year anniversary and local artists and businesses that the nonprofit loves. To show gratitude for your fave local joint, or maker, or product, visit the “C” in the Kudu courtyard; the letter is interactive, equipped with pens, paper, and mailboxes. LLF will regularly check for notes and share the messages with local businesses. You can also post a photo on social media and tag a local business using the #LoveaLocal hashtag.

The artists who contributed to the installation include Chambers Austelle, Danielle Lewis, Nic Jenkins, Todd Anderson, Marcus Amaker, Arianne King Comer, Bethany Summers, Lydia Campbell, Kristen Solecki, and Fletcher Williams III.

click to enlarge Mary Scott Hardaway

The interactive "C" in Kudu's courtyard

No plans for V-day? Take your sig other or bestie around town for the scavenger hunt. Be sure to snap some shots, then, March 1, enter the LLF photo contest; use #LoveaLocal with a letter image and LLF will select a random winner to win two free tickets to their 10th annual Chef’s Potluck on April 30 at Middleton Place which is always a damn good time.