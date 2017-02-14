Gino Fanelli performs New Orleans party jazz at How Art Thou this weekend

click to enlarge Provided

Gino Fanelli plays three nights of New Orleans party jazz at How Art Thou.

We've said it before and we'll say it again: How Art Thou Jazz Lounge and Tapas Bar is bringing some pretty cool jazz acts to the Lowcountry. This weekend the James Island spot hosts Gino Fanelli from Thurs. Feb. 16-Sat. Feb. 18, starting at 8 p.m. each night.A Detroit native, Fanelli plays 1930s New Orleans Party Jazz, a style he's spent 15 years honing. The 1930s saw a rise in swing jazz, with virtuoso soloists making a name for themselves — think Duke Ellington, Benny Goodman, and Earl Hines.Upright bassist Paul Ahrens, of Charleston, joins Fanelli on Friday and Saturday. All shows are free to attend.