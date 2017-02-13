Garden & Gun launches new artist-in-residence program in Bluffton

click to enlarge
Charleston-based national bougie things magazine Garden & Gun
partners with Palmetto Bluff to launch their new artist-in-residence program, which will feature several local makers.
Palmetto Bluff (which is about a two hour drive from Charleston) is the largest remaining waterfront property on the East Coast, and will be home to visiting artists throughout the year. Starting Feb. 6, G&G Made in the South Award winners will be invited to stay on-property and host a variety of programs ranging from exclusive workshops and culinary events to intimate music performances.
From March 27-April 2 you can learn how to craft cocktails
with Joe Raya, the man behind Bittermilk. On March 20 join Joe and his wife MariElena for a hands-on lesson in turning produce into shrubs and syrups.
From May 15-28 stop by Leigh Magar's studio. Magar, best known for her work with Magar Hatworks, is also the woman behind Madame Magar, a small batch label inspired by Eliza Lucas Pinckney, which explores the use of indigo
in hand-stiched cotton goods. On May 20 you can dye tea towels and on May 27 you're invtied to dye cocktail napkins.
Visitors will have the opportunity to fully experience these events by purchasing an artist-in-residence program package at Montage Palmetto Bluff for a cool $415 a night. A high price to pay to hang out with local artists? Maybe. But hey, the spot looks pretty nice if you can afford it.
The inaugural program was designed to celebrate the arts and offer opportunities for residents to interact with G&G editors and special guests. Rates start at $380 a night, and visitors can spend their stay in an assortment of rooms, suites, cottage suites, and vacation homes. Learn all about it here.