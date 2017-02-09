Thursday, February 9, 2017
Chamber Music Charleston presents ovation concert on Sun. Feb. 26
From Charleston to Carnegie Hall
Posted
by Connelly Hardaway
on Thu, Feb 9, 2017 at 4:00 PM
click to enlarge
-
Provided
-
Jennifer Fratuschi is a two-time Grammy nominee and joins Chamber Music Charleston for a special performance.
Chamber Music Charleston hosts their ovation concert, one of their biggest performances of the season, at the Cathedral of St. Luke and St. Paul on Sun. Feb. 26 at 3 p.m. The program includes guest appearances by internationally acclaimed violinist Jennifer Frautschi and cellist Edward Arron. Tickets are $30 ($50 for reserved seating and $15 for seniors) and can be purchased here.
The performance, titled "A Celebration of Strings," will be just that, with music from Timothy O'Malley (cello), Jenny and Ben Weiss (both on viola), and Frances Hsieh (violin), in addition to Frautschi and Arron. The only nonprofit arts organization devoted to classical chamber music year-round, Chamber Music Charleston gears up for what is undoubtedly their biggest performances of the year, when they take the Carnegie Hall stage on May 4.
Tags: Chamber Music Charleston, strings, classical music, Carnegie Hall, St. Luke and St. Paul, Image