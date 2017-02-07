Piccolo Spoleto Outdoor Art Exhibition celebrates 38 years

click to enlarge Provided

It's hard to believe that Piccolo Spoleto and Spoleto Festival USA are just a few months away. A number of organizations and events are already gearing up for the all the arts, culture, and good times the city can handle. One event, the Piccolo Spoleto Art Outdoor Art Exhibition celebrates 38 years in Marion Square this May.This year the exhibition will host 84 artists (and counting) setting up their gallery booths in Marion Square for 17 straight days starting on May 26. Once an artist is accepted into this competitive art show, they may return each year, which builds a community of artists; in fact, more than 10 of the artists have been participating all 37 years. Every artist has a story: There's Scott Penegar and his wife, Kaye, who are the only husband and wife participating pair, and then there's Honor Marks, who has been participating for 18 years.The exhibition is juried, and includes art from South Carolina regional artists of all mediums, including drawing, sculpture, painting, printmaking, and photography. During the festival, many of the artists do painting demonstrations, and the setting of the event allows for visitors to interact with the creators directly. The mission of the art exhibition is to be able to bring the art and creativity of the Piccolo Spoleto festival to all members of the community.The event is free and open to public, where art will be both displayed and sold.