Cone10 Studios hosts One80 Place fundraiser, Empty Bowls, Fri. Feb. 24

Cone10 Studios combines their art — pottery, namely — with a good cause at their annual Empty Bowls event, which raises money for One80 Place, a local homeless shelter. On Fri. Feb. 24 from 6-8 p.m., enjoy a meal of soup and bread prepared by Celia Cerasoli and Fiorenzo Berardozzi served in handcrafted ceramic bowls created and donated by Charleston potters. Tickets are $45 and can be purchased at Cone10 Studios, located at 1080 Morrison Drive.
Empty Bowls was first organized in 2013 by Cone10 artist Anne John, who volunteered at the shelter, then called Crisis Ministries, and learned about the national fundraiser to raise money for those who fight hunger. Once you're finished with your meal your empty bowl also serves as a symbol, really driving the fundraiser's message home.
Cone10 Studios, which has been at its current location since 2010, will close up shop this year. While the clay studio has been open longer than owner Susan Filley expected (previous closing dates were projected for last year), Filley tells us that Cone10 will likely stay at Morrison Drive for the next few months, but not much longer. She says that current studio artists are fortifying any home studios they have, as well as looking at smaller studio spaces to rent.
