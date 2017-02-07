Tuesday, February 7, 2017

Check out Show and Tell Art and Design's Pop In art show

Not hide and seek

Posted by Grace Vail on Tue, Feb 7, 2017 at 9:16 AM

click to enlarge 16487116_1013022322135971_8800159721575134486_o.jpg
Show and Tell Art and Design is a curated online market that features the work of emerging artists and this Sun. Feb. 12 from noon-5 p.m. the gallery comes to life, a.k.a. to a physical location, at 2820 Atlantic Ave. on Sullivans Island.

This art show/sale/pop up shop will feature over 20 artists, from Charleston and beyond, with their works on display. The artists include Chambers Austelle, Susan Gregory, Aaron Tinder, Lisa Weiss, Carrie Beth Waghorn, Rafael Melendez, and more (see some of their works below).

The gallery is giving the artists an opportunity to describe “why they do what they do," where you can gain personal insight into the musings behind the artist’s works.

Abstract paintings and drawings, sculptures, 3D pieces, photography, prints and portraiture will be featured in the gallery, presenting a broad range of perspectives and ideas. Art that may otherwise confound you can be explained and appreciated at this event, and attendees are encouraged to “support artists, buy art, and be wowed” by what they have to offer. 
click to enlarge TOWNSEND DAVIDSON
  • Townsend Davidson
click to enlarge RAFAEL T. MELENDEZ
  • Rafael T. Melendez
click to enlarge EMMA BALDER
  • Emma Balder

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2017, Charleston City Paper   RSS