Check out Show and Tell Art and Design's Pop In art show

Show and Tell Art and Design
is a curated online market that features the work of emerging artists and this Sun. Feb. 12 from noon-5 p.m. the gallery comes to life, a.k.a. to a physical location
, at 2820 Atlantic Ave. on Sullivans Island.
This art show/sale/pop up shop will feature over 20 artists, from Charleston and beyond, with their works on display. The artists include Chambers Austelle, Susan Gregory, Aaron Tinder, Lisa Weiss, Carrie Beth Waghorn, Rafael Melendez, and more (see some of their works below).
The gallery is giving the artists an opportunity to describe “why they do what they do," where you can gain personal insight into the musings behind the artist’s works.
Abstract paintings and drawings, sculptures, 3D pieces, photography, prints and portraiture will be featured in the gallery, presenting a broad range of perspectives and ideas. Art that may otherwise confound you can be explained and appreciated at this event, and attendees are encouraged to “support artists, buy art, and be wowed” by what they have to offer.
