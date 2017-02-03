Win lunch with the real 'Catch Me If You Can' Frank Abagnale, Jr. by bidding in Charleston Stage's auction

click to enlarge
You can catch Frank Abagnale, Jr. for lunch if you bid on him during CHS Stage's online auction.
While he did a damned good impersonation, Leo DiCaprio is not the real Catch Me If You Can
bandit, Frank Abagnale, Jr. And Abagnal — you know, the teenager known for being an imposter and check forger — just so happens to live in Charleston.
Now you can meet the real Abagnale, Jr. for lunch if you enter Charleston Stage's first ever online auction, held Feb. 3-March 10. The auction features a number of cool prizes including a one week stay in Breckenridge, Colo., rounds of golf at Dunes West and RiverTowne, a bowling package for 12 at The Alley, and more.
The auction's goal is to raise $10,000 to support Charleston Stage's education initiatives, which include youth acting classes, outreach workshops led by a resident professional acting company, school matinee performances, and a tuition-free apprentice program for high school students. No registration is required to view auction items, so head here
to check out the list.