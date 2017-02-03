Friday, February 3, 2017

Win lunch with the real 'Catch Me If You Can' Frank Abagnale, Jr. by bidding in Charleston Stage's auction

While he did a damned good impersonation, Leo DiCaprio is not the real Catch Me If You Can bandit, Frank Abagnale, Jr. And Abagnal — you know, the teenager known for being an imposter and check forger — just so happens to live in Charleston.

Now you can meet the real Abagnale, Jr. for lunch if you enter Charleston Stage's first ever online auction, held Feb. 3-March 10. The auction features a number of cool prizes including a one week stay in Breckenridge, Colo., rounds of golf at Dunes West and RiverTowne, a bowling package for 12 at The Alley, and more.

The auction's goal is to raise $10,000 to support Charleston Stage's education initiatives, which include youth acting classes, outreach workshops led by a resident professional acting company, school matinee performances, and a tuition-free apprentice program for high school students. No registration is required to view auction items, so head here to check out the list.

