Charleston artist West Fraser hosts painting workshop on Cumberland Island

If you're a fan of West Fraser, the local artist whose exhibit, Painting the Southern Coast
, is currently on display at the Gibbes Museum of Art, you may want to check out a painting workshop he hosts later this month.
The workshop takes place at Greyfield Inn on Georgia's Cumberland Island, a spot Fraser often looks to for inspiration. The workshop is three days long and while it ain't cheap, it is all-inclusive. Guests can enjoy lodging, meals, the ferry to the island, and the workshop for $1,669-$2,483. Learn more here.
A native Georgian, Fraser grew up on Hilton Head, where he fell in love with the coast, which features prominently in his paintings. Fraser paints in the plein air style and his current exhibition at the Gibbes features 25 paintings from public and private collections. In conjunction with the exhibition, University of South Carolina Press produced a full color publication, Painting the Southern Coast
.