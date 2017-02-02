This month's Creative Mornings Charleston is all about Moments

"The challenge of our times is not to chase after moments, but to embrace the one we have right now and do well with it." - @creativemorning #CMmoments theme 👏to @montreal_cm and ✍️cred to Patrick Seymour. #CMCHS

