Thursday, February 2, 2017
This month's Creative Mornings Charleston is all about Moments
Blink and you miss it
Posted
by Connelly Hardaway
on Thu, Feb 2, 2017 at 12:04 PM
We usually remind y'all to sign up for Creative Mornings Charleston (CMCHS)
the Monday before the free 8 a.m. lecture series. While CMCHS is still a few weeks away — held on Fri. Feb. 24 — we wanted to tell you a little bit about this month's theme, as City Paper's
this month's CMCHS sponsor. Woo hoo.
This month's theme is Moments, chosen by CM's Montreal chapter. Creative Mornings is located in 164 cities around the world and each month a different city picks the theme for everyone to follow. The Moments theme reads (in a mission statement of sorts), "We tend to measure our lives by days or years, but what we seek in our dreams and cherish in memory are the moments that define us. Think of moments, not as a page in a book, but that one highlighted sentence in a sea of letters. With a surgeon's precision, you can point at defining moments that altered the trajectory of your life."
Deep stuff right? Stay tuned for more details on Charleston's speaker and location, coming soon.
Tags: Creative Mornings, CMCHS, Image