Thursday, February 2, 2017
North Charleston Cultural Arts Department announces 2017 design competition winner, Judy McSween
Posted
by Connelly Hardaway
on Thu, Feb 2, 2017 at 3:55 PM
"Scraping the Sky II" will be featured on T-shirts and posters.
Today the City of North Charleston announced the winner of its 2017 North Charleston Arts Fest Design Competition, Judy McSween of James Island. McSween's "Scraping the Sky II" will be used to promote the North Charleston Arts Fest, held May 3-7.
The statewide competition saw 60 entries, with a winner selected by a review panel who judged the entries based on quality, originality, and appeal to festival patrons. "Scraping the Sky II" hit all those marks. McSween says her inspiration for the work came after a summer trip with her family, “I painted the fresh, inviting view recalling the vibrant city skyline when we embarked. It parallels how I approach a blank canvas — with a simple plan and with excitement to see what I’ll uncover along the way.”
