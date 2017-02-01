The Gibbes hosts HGTV's Vern Yip at next month's Art of Design luncheon

click to enlarge
-
Provided
-
If you ever watched TLC's Trading Spaces, you know who this guy is.
Every year the Gibbes Museum of Art's Women's Council hosts their Art of Design luncheon. At the lecture, experts in the world of design chat about their careers, (over lunch, of course.) This year the luncheon returns to the Gibbes, hosted in the Lenhardt Garden, after two years of renovations.
On March 3 at 11 a.m. the Gibbes hosts Vern Yip, known for his four seasons on TLC's Trading Spaces
, along with HGTV projects like Deserving Design with Vern Yip
, Urban Oasis
, Design Star
, and more. Tickets are $125 and can be purchased here
.