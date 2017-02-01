Wednesday, February 1, 2017
Ruben Studdard kicks off Charleston Jazz Orchestra's ninth season at the Charleston Music Hall
Show us your jazz hands
Posted
by Mary Scott Hardaway
on Wed, Feb 1, 2017 at 4:36 PM
We've got some more jazz news for ya today. "Velvet Teddy Bear" Ruben Studdard — winner from the very early aughts of American Idol —
headlines the CJO's "Singin' Ellington: The Duke and His Vocalists" concert at the Charleston Music Hall on Sat. Feb. 18, at 5 and 8 p.m.
Ruben and CJO music director Charlton Singleton recreate the smooth sounds of collaborators Frank Sinatra and Duke Ellington, paying tribute to the two legends as well as other notable vocalists who sang with Ellington's band.
For more jazzy jams, be sure to check out the CJO calendar
; the next show is a tribute to Nat King Cole, featuring the musical stylings of the late Nat's brother, Freddy Cole.
Tags: Charleston Jazz Orchestra, CJO, Ruben Studdard, jazz, Charleston Music Hall, Image