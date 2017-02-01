Wednesday, February 1, 2017
How Art Thou Jazz Lounge presents New York-based saxophonist Claire Daly
Don't mean a thing if it ain't got that swing
by Mary Scott Hardaway
on Wed, Feb 1, 2017 at 3:52 PM
Claire Daly plays three nights in a row at How Art Thou.
How Art Thou continues to beef up the local jazz scene, courtesy of talent scout and jazz aficionado Rob Rosenblum and lounge owner David Berger. The pair bring to the stage Claire Daly, a baritone saxophonist and composer with a Jazz Journalist "Baritone Saxophonist of the Year" award under her belt, not to mention a 2012 album, Baritone Monk
, that held a spot on the Jazzweek Charts for a whopping 24 weeks.
Grab a ten-spot and a friend and head to How Art Thou to catch a Daly performance Thursday, Feb. 9-Sun. Feb. 11 at 8 p.m.
