February's Beaufort International Film Festival will honor Julie Dash's Daughters of the Dust

Check out a special presentation of 'Daughters of the Dust,' directed by Julie Dash on Sat. Feb. 18 at 7:30 p.m.
The Beaufort International Film Festival (BIFF), which has been rated
one of the top 25 Coolest Film Festivals in the World by MovieMaker Magazine
, is preparing for crowds in the thousands this February. From Feb. 15-19, the 11th annual BIFF will host film lovers and filmmakers from all over the country in the historic, coastal city.
Those in attendance will be exposed to a series of films that range from features to documentaries, short films to screenplays. Attendees can vote for their favorite films while awards are named in each category. Additionally, the coveted titles of Best Actor, Best Actress, and Best Director will be named.
BIFF will also host trailblazing filmmaker Julie Dash, who will be presented with the inaugural Robert Smalls Merit & Achievement Award. Dash’s films are regarded as some of the country’s most important and influential to all forms of art. In honor of the 25th anniversary restoration of the director’s breakthrough film, Daughters of the Dust,
the restored film will be screened at the festival on Sat. Feb. 18. Following the screening will be a panel discussion with Julie Dash and other distinguished names in film.
Check out a schedule for the festival here
and check out film finalists for the festival here.