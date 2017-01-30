Charleston Symphony Orchestra launches new club, CSOgo

click to enlarge
CSO music director Ken Lam will participate in one of CSOgo's programs, Tasting Notes.
Today the Charleston Symphony Orchestra (CSO), launches a new program, CSOgo
, designed to help young and/or busy music lovers to experience the symphony on the cheap. Sponsored by Firefly spirits, this new program is open to 100 members, with benefits that include unlimited concerts with premium seats, exclusive event and networking opportunities, and streaming of CSO concert recordings.
Members can choose from the full membership for $35 a month, which includes the aforementioned benefits, or the streaming only membership, where for $5 a month you can have online access to all stream archived performances. “CSOgo provides the flexibility for someone on-the-go, such as young professionals, to drop in for any symphony performance at the Gaillard Center at an incredible value,” says Jennifer Metts, CSO’s director of marketing.
And what are some of those exclusive events? Full-time members can partake in meet the musician post-concert parties (with Firefly cocktails, of course), backstage tours, and "Tasting Notes," a wine tasting paired with discussion of an upcoming performance with CSO's music director, Ken Lam.