Daniel Island Library hosts Black History Month lecture series

This February, the Daniel Island Library presents a lecture series in honor of Black History month. Undoubtedly, this series brings issues of race to the surface and reminds us that, while the progression towards equality is continuous, we have come a long way in the past millennium and a half. Living in Charleston, the birthplace of the Civil War, places us amongst the history of slavery and racial progress in the United States. This lecture series highlights different aspects of slavery from the American Revolution to the Civil War. The event will be led by three knowledgeable speakers, starting Feb. 1.Join Donald West, a history teacher at Trident Technical College, as he presents a lecture titled, African Americans and the Civil War, on Feb. 1 from 1:30 p.m.-3 p.m. West will give a brief history of African American involvement in the Civil War, and the roles that specific African Americans played in supporting the Union and ending slavery.On Feb. 2, from 1:30-3 p.m., Ron Roth will visit the library for a discussion on the Underground Library. You could say the Underground Railroad’s history is Roth’s expertise. Roth, who designed a permanent exhibit of the Underground Railroad at the Central Pennsylvania African American History Museum, will give a presentation which examines the incredible efforts of African Americans and their allies who hid and aided runaway slaves. Included in this lecture are first person narratives of escaped slaves and their terrifying experiences eluding slave catchers. And of course, any lecture highlighting the Underground Railroad would be incomplete without a section dedicated to Harriet Tubman. Join Roth Feb. 2 from 1:30-3 p.m. for Bound for Canaan: The Underground Railroad and the African American Quest for Freedom.The third lecture, From Charleston Slavery to African Freedom: Two Amazing True Stories, by historian Nic Butler, will be unlike anything you’ve seen before. Butler will present the lives of John Kizell and Boston King, two slaves during the American Revolution who escaped the Charleston area and found their way back to Africa. Hear these incredible, true stories Feb. 6 from 1:30 p.m.- 3 p.m.