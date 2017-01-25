Call for speakers: TEDxCharleston 2017

click to enlarge
Last year's TEDxCharleston was all about the Tipping Point. This year? It's time to Shake It Up.
TEDxCharleston returns Oct. 18 for the fifth year and this time they plan to shake things up. How? With help from the community. TEDxCharleston calls on speakers and performers who challenge expectations and enrich the Charleston community; this year's talks focus on the theme of 'shake it up.'
Edith Howle, curator of TEDxCharleston, says, “We are looking for speakers and performers who have ideas that cause disruption and turn something on its head. We know we have those innovators in our region, and it’s our goal to tap them for a life-changing experience on stage and give them the opportunity to spread their ideas with Charleston and our global online community.”
So if you're into challenging the status quo, check out TEDxCharleston. Those who are making an impact in fields such as technology, business, arts, culture, science, environment, and education are specifically encouraged to apply.
Applications are due March 1 and you can learn more here.