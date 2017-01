Stephen Colbert to host this year's Emmy Awards

click to enlarge Screenshot

The 69th annual Emmy Awards may not air until Sept. 17, but they've already got their host lined up : Charleston native Stephen Colbert.Yesterday Colbert put out a statement that read, "This will be the largest audience to witness an Emmys, period. Both in person and around the globe" — a clear dig at Sean Spicer , Trump's press secretary.While this will be Colbert's first time hosting the Emmys, he's no stranger to the awards show. He's collectively won nine Emmys while hostingand from writing onGet a taste of his political jokes on, weeknights at 11:35 p.m.