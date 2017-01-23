Monday, January 23, 2017

Silhouette artist Clay Rice heads to Blue Bicycle Books next Sun. Feb. 5

High profile

Posted by Connelly Hardaway on Mon, Jan 23, 2017 at 3:51 PM

click to enlarge PROVIDED
  • Provided
Silhouette artist and author Clay Rice will be at Blue Bicycle Books on Sun. Feb. 5 from 1-3 p.m., cutting children's silhouettes. Parents can call the store at (843) 722-2666 to set up a five minute time slot for their kid(s). You'll get two personal silhouette copies for $42. Rice will also sign his books, The Stick and Ants 'n' Uncles.

Rice, a 21st century folk artist, learned the art of silhouette cutting from his grandfather, Carew Rice. Check out his work here. And read more about his foray into children's literature here.

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2017, Charleston City Paper   RSS