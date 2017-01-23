Silhouette artist Clay Rice heads to Blue Bicycle Books next Sun. Feb. 5

click to enlarge
Silhouette artist and author Clay Rice will be at Blue Bicycle Books on Sun. Feb. 5 from 1-3 p.m., cutting children's silhouettes. Parents can call the store at (843) 722-2666 to set up a five minute time slot for their kid(s). You'll get two personal silhouette copies for $42. Rice will also sign his books, The Stick and Ants 'n' Uncles.
Rice, a 21st century folk artist, learned the art of silhouette cutting from his grandfather, Carew Rice. Check out his work here.
And read more about his foray into children's literature here
