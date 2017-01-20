Creative Mornings' speaker Sarah Adams talks about being a female business owner

click to enlarge
Sarah Adams brings home her own bacon.
This morning's Creative Mornings Charleston talk on mystery came at a fitting time, with Sarah Adams, chef and creator of Bad Bitches, speaking about how she created her own business. It's Inauguration Day, after all, with women's marches planned across the country (including in Charleston) for tomorrow. Adams spoke about the power of women, asking female business owners in the audience to stand up and talk about what they did.
Adams made the topic of mystery her own, offering us a look behind the scenes and shining a light on how she's gone from FIG's former sous chef, to the creator of a brand.
Bad Bitches has evolved since its creation last year. Initially a dinner series hosted by Adams and Nikki Anhalt, Adams says that the Bad Bitches sought to give the people what they wanted. "We asked ourselves, 'What would we really want if we sat down to dinner?'"
The answer was the dinner series, for a while. The series folded, with Adams realizing that while the dinners were fun, they weren't worth the time and effort.
In place of these dinners, Adams has become a chef consultant of sorts (our words, not hers). She puts recipes up almost daily on her Instagram and website, assists with dinner parties, events, and more, and you better believe she's got merch. Check out these iron-on patches
. Oh, and the Bad Bitches wrap apron
is pretty cool, too.
Adams told the audience that she was going to give some advice, to be (fittingly, for a chef) taken with a grain of salt. "No one actually knows what they're doing," she said. She sung the praises of social media — Instagram is her favorite platform — and of sending people DMs (direct messages, in case ya didn't know) to connect.
In the past two years, these are the ways Adams has become successful, methods that she files under her "unconventional business." Another piece of Adams' advice if you're looking to start your own unconventional business: "You're gonna be really poor for a really long time — it'll scare you."
And finally, Adams, who talked about working in kitchens where, as a female, she didn't feel respected, emphasized her final point: "Never concede. I've never regretted standing my ground." Hear, hear.
Follow Sarah Adams on Instagram, here,
and on her website, here.