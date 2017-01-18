Wednesday, January 18, 2017

Hannibal Buress SOLD OUT, but FREE Theatre 99 passes available

Posted by Connelly Hardaway on Wed, Jan 18, 2017 at 11:50 AM

In case ya missed it, the Charleston Comedy Festival starts today. With tickets left to one headliner, Jim Breuer, and to 25 other shows, there's more funny in the city than we can shake a stick at. Tickets to Hannibal Buress have SOLD OUT — but you can still read fun facts about him here.

And if you purchase Friday or Saturday night Comedy Fest tickets in advance you will receive a free pass to see a Theatre 99 show after the festival. Head to the box office and say the phrase, "I dig T99" and get some free passes.

