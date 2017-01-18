Wednesday, January 18, 2017
Hannibal Buress SOLD OUT, but FREE Theatre 99 passes available
by Connelly Hardaway
on Wed, Jan 18, 2017 at 11:50 AM
In case ya missed it, the Charleston Comedy Festival starts today
. With tickets left to one headliner, Jim Breuer, and to 25 other shows, there's more funny in the city than we can shake a stick at. Tickets to Hannibal Buress have SOLD OUT — but you can still read fun facts about him here.
And if you purchase Friday or Saturday night Comedy Fest tickets in advance you will receive a free pass to see a Theatre 99 show after the festival. Head to the box office and say the phrase, "I dig T99" and get some free passes.
