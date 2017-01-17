Call for Art: Fabulon, Alliance for the Arts, 1858 Prize

click to enlarge
If you're an artist in Charleston looking to get your stuff out there, then look no further. There are currently a bunch of art organizations looking for entries. Read on for details.
Fabulon: Back to the Garden
All mediums are accepted for Fabulon Art Gallery's upcoming exhibition, Back to the Garden. The show will, according to its description, "illuminate artists' ideals on nature and reverence for what we have. Artists will share views on ecology, sustainability, and global warming." Applicants should provide three-five representative examples of their work, an artist statement, and a $35 application fee. The deadline for submission is March 17, with an opening reception to be held on April 8 from 5-8 p.m. Learn more here.
Alliance for the Arts: ArtPop
The Charleston Regional Alliance for the Arts and ArtPop Street Gallery are launching an outdoor advertising initiative (with billboard space donated by Adams Outdoor Advertising) to promote five visual artists on billboards across the tri-county area. ArtPop started in Charlotte, N.C. in 2014 and Charleston will be the 13th city to participate. Any visual artist from Charleston, Berkeley, or Dorchester counties can submit works until March 3. Learn more here.
The Gibbes Museum of Art: 1858 Prize for Contemporary Southern Art
Entries are now open for the 1858 Prize for Contemporary Southern Art, an award presented by the Gibbes' Society 1858. The $10,000 prize is awarded to an artist, as the description reads, "whose work contributes to a new understanding of art in the South. Artists from the Southeast are eligible to apply ($25 fee) and applications are accepted now through May. Learn more here.