Register now for this Friday's Creative Mornings talk on 'Mystery' with Bad Bitches founder Sarah Adams

This Friday's Creative Mornings Charleston talk is all about mystery. We'll leave you with that. No really, we'll tell ya a little bit more. The basics: get to Le Farfalle at 8 a.m. and snag a breakfast pizza (as if the free coffee weren't incentive enough). You'll be settling in to listen to Sarah Adams, founder of the Bad Bitches, among many other culinary ventures, talk about, well, we aren't sure yet. But we'll bet it's mysterious. Sign up here
starting at 10 a.m.
Sarah Adams, a CofC grad, has been working in F&B for 15 years now. She's worked under FIG's Mike Lata and Jason Stanhope, where she moved her way to the position of sous chef. She's also been the sous chef at Woodberry Kitchen in Baltimore, MD; cooked on a dock in Maine's Cranberry Islands; and spent time staging in kitchens from Portland to the East Coast. Follow her on Instagram
to keep up with her wanderings.