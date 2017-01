Participating in the Women's March on Washington? Make posters at The Junction Friday night

click to enlarge Alison Brynn Ross

If you are heading up to D.C. next weekend to join in the Women's March on Washington, you may want to head to The Junction Kitchen & Provisions Friday night from 5-8 p.m. There a group of local artists, including Alison Brynn Ross and Krista Engler, and women will be designing posters for the event.Attendees are asked to bring materials like poster board and permanent markers and you can have your poster hand-lettered by local artists. There will be drinks and dinner specials as well.If you can't make it to the Junction, you can check out downloadable poster files here.