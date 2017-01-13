Friday, January 13, 2017
Participating in the Women's March on Washington? Make posters at The Junction tonight
Power to the peaceful
If you are heading up to D.C. next weekend to join in the Women's March on Washington, you may want to head to The Junction Kitchen & Provisions tonight from 5-8 p.m. There a group of local artists, including Alison Brynn Ross, and women will be designing posters
for the event.
Attendees are asked to bring materials like poster board and permanent markers and you can have your poster hand-lettered by local artists. There will be drinks and dinner specials as well.
If you can't make it to the Junction, you can check out downloadable poster files here.
