Itinerant Literate pairs with local restaurants for a book club and pop-up series

Jonathan Boncek file photo
We first wrote about Itinerant Literate
in 2015, when Julia Turner and Christen Thompson told us about their plans to crowdfund a mobile bookstore. Those plans have come to fruition, and you can find the bookworms all over town, at farmers market and other pop-ups. Now they've paired our two favorite activities, drinking and reading, at both The Junction Kitchen & Provisions and the Brew Cellar.
The Junction serves as the home of a monthly book club, the Get Lit bookclub — the next meeting is Tues. Jan. 24 at 6:30 p.m. — featuring book talk, of course, as well as a three-course tasting menu paired with wine. The menu is inspired by a food mentioned in the book and the Junction's owner Kimana Littleflower, along with the chef, explains the reasoning behind each course. The event costs $25. Learn more here.
Books and Beer, held on the second Saturday of every month at the Brew Cellar, will have Itinerant Literate dropping by for guests to peruse their selection from 1-7 p.m. We make our best book choices will sipping on a nice cold beer.