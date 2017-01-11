Wednesday, January 11, 2017

Dave Chappelle performs at the Charleston Music Hall next month — tickets on sale Friday

Dave Chappelle, the 43-year-old star of The Chappelle Show and comedian from such classic flicks as Robin Hood: Men in Tights, The Nutty Professor, and Undercover Brother, heads to the Charleston Music Hall on Wed. Feb. 1 for two shows at 7 and 10 p.m. Tickets, which start at $65, go on sale Fri. Jan. 13 at 10 a.m. Head here for those.

