Dave Chappelle performs at the Charleston Music Hall next month — tickets on sale Friday
by Connelly Hardaway
on Wed, Jan 11, 2017 at 9:26 AM
Dave Chappelle, the 43-year-old star of The Chappelle Show
and comedian from such classic flicks as Robin Hood: Men in Tights, The Nutty Professor,
and Undercover Brother,
heads to the Charleston Music Hall on Wed. Feb. 1 for two shows at 7 and 10 p.m. Tickets, which start at $65, go on sale Fri. Jan. 13 at 10 a.m. Head here
for those.
