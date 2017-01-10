Flowertown Players appoint new Executive Director

click to enlarge Provided

Courtney Daniels takes the helm at Flowertown Players.

Summerville's Flowertown Players start the new year with a new Executive Director, Courtney Daniels, who formerly held the same position at Threshold Repertory Theatre.After four years at Threshold, Daniels takes the rein at Flowertown. In a statement Flowertown's artistic director JC Conway says, "I am so excited to have the opportunity to work with Courtney, who has already proven her success at Threshold Rep Downtown and will now be bringing her experience and drive here to Summerville's community theater, and help take Flowertown Players into the future."Check out Flowertown Players' current play,, which premieres this Fri. Jan. 13 at 8 p.m. The production, a compilation of six short plays by David Ives, features six different directors for each segment.