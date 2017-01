Sam Spence

Dock Street Theatre is home to Charleston Stage productions.

Charleston Stage is celebrating 2017 with a special deal: Now through 5 p.m. tomorrow (Fri. Jan. 6), guests can get $17 off of tickets to an opening Friday or Saturday night performance with the code NEWYEAR17. The deal is good for the three remaining mainstage productions,, and Head online to snag your discounted ticket.