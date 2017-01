Call For Artists: Nasty Women wanted for Redux show on Jan. 26

click to enlarge

Calling all nasty women: Redux Contemporary Art Center is hosting a fundraiser art show, in collaboration with Nasty Women Charleston, and they need more local art. Executive Director Stacy Huggins says that while the show has received a number of submissions from all over the country, the show could use some more local artists.Artists can donate their works until Jan. 23 by dropping them off at Redux Mon.-Fri., 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Read more about the guidelines here.



The Nasty Women Art Exhibition, inspired by nasty women art exhibitions all over the country, will feature works of art on sale, with the proceeds benefitting Planned Parenthood and Charleston Legal Access. There will be live entertainment and food, to be determined. Stay up to date with the event here.