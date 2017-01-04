Wednesday, January 4, 2017
Announcement to eliminate strings program deemed "premature" by CCSD
The strings are safe
by Connelly Hardaway
on Wed, Jan 4, 2017 at 1:48 PM
This afternoon CCSD released a statement announcing that their strings program was still intact, following an email that was sent to parents yesterday saying that the elementary school strings programs would be eliminated
The latest CCSD statement, though, says that yesterday's communication was "premature," and that as of yesterday the decision had not been discussed with senior district staff, the superintendent, and the Board of Trustees. The statement says that CCSD plans to continue and possibly expand the current strings program, and that no decision relative to the remaining school year or the 2017-2018 year have been made yet.
