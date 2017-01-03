Quentin Baxter presents jazz series on Kiawah starting this Sun. Jan. 8

Grammy-nominated Charleston drummer Quentin Baxter kicks off a three concert series on Kiawah Island this Sun. Jan. 8 at 7:30 p.m. at the Turtle Point Clubhouse. Tickets for each concert, which are sponsored by the Town of Kiawah Island Cultural Events, are $20 and can be purchased here.
The concert this Sunday features the Houston Person Quartet, with Person on tenor saxophone, Lafayette Harris, Jr. on piano, Matthew Parrish on bass, and Baxter on drums. In his career Person
has performed with such acts as Etta Jones, Lena Horne, Horace Silver, and more. And as a record producer, Person has worked with the likes of Freddy Cole and Ernie Andrews.
The second concert in the series, held on Mon. Feb. 20, feature's Regina Carter
's show, Simply Ella
. Xavier Davis is on piano and keyboards, Marvin Sewell on acoustic and electric guitars, Chris Lightcap on acoustic and electric bass, Alvester Garnett on drums, and Carter on jazz violin. Simply Ella
, Carter's upcoming album and tour, celebrates 100 years since the birth of musical legend Ella Fitzgerald.
The Annie Sellick Quartet performs at the final concert, held on Wed. March 8. Jazz vocalist Sellick joins Kevin Bales on piano, Billy Thornton on bass, and Baxter on drums. Sellick
has toured all over the world in both solo shows and with artists like John DiMarino, Grant Stewart, the late Eddie Higgins, and more.