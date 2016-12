click to enlarge

Looking for something to do this weekend? Yeah, yeah it's New Year's Eve and all, but how about a little comedy to end the year on a high note? PULP Gallery hosts SupercalifragilisticexpiGARYTROcious, a one-man comedy show from Gary Tro, this Fri. Dec. 30 at 9 p.m.The British comedian has been performing stand-up comedy since 2010 — and in just six years he's even appeared at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, the world's largest arts festival. Watch a clip of the fella below.