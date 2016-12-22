Call for Art: Fabulon and Tua Lingua need artists for upcoming exhibitions

click to enlarge
Two local art galleries, West Ashley's Fabulon and North Charleston's Tua Lingua, need art for some of their upcoming exhibitions. Read on for details.
Fabulon has two upcoming shows, Not Your Typical Love Story
and We the People
, that need submissions. Not Your Typical Love Story
is back by popular demand. The show debuted last year, highlighting art that represents all kinds of love, not just the kind you see in Hallmark commercials. The deadline for those submissions is Jan. 20 and interested artists should supply three-five representative examples of their work, an artist statement, and a $35 application fee. Chosen work will be on display and for sale during the month of February, with an opening reception held on Sat. Feb. 11 from 5-8 p.m.
We the People
is a new exhibition at Fabulon, inspired by the belief that artists have the power to change the world, and that they should create work with messages of peace and harmony. Fabulon's founder Susan Irish says, "I want to represent every possible culture that has something to say that wants to participate." She says that she's already spoken to local members of a drum circle who want to be a part of the exhibition, and she hopes to have a salon-style dialogue about the works on display. The deadline for submitting to We the People
is Feb. 10, and like Not Your Typical Love
Story, this show also asks that artists submit three-five pieces of work, along with a $35 application fee. The exhibition will be on display for the month of March, with an opening reception held on Mar. 10 from 5-8 p.m. Learn more about both exhibitions here.
Tua Lingua, which calls itself North Charleston's only artist space, is looking for submissions for its show, AnonArt
, to be held on Feb. 11. The idea of the show is that artists remain anonymous — your name will not be shown anywhere on or near your works of art. The description of the show describes it as: "an exploration of online identity vs. personal identity, civil disobedience, the voluntary loss of ego, social alienation, intellectual property, privacy, data collection, mass duplication, disguise, self-censorship, over-stimulation, whistle-blowing, fear ... copyright infringement, Facebook and Zuck, 4chan, Reddit, and other technological wonders designed to unify the human race but seem to result in quite the opposite." All works must be submitted by Feb. 1. Head here
for more info.